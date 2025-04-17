5 types of morning detox water

Apple Cider Vinegar Water helps to regulate blood sugar levels, aid digestion and promote a healthy gut microbiome. It’s also known to help with weight management when taken consistently.
Image Source : Canva
Ginger Lemon Water helps in digestion, reduces bloating and has strong anti-inflammatory properties. Combined with lemon, this is excellent for boosting immunity and soothing the digestive system.
Image Source : Canva
Lemon Water is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. It kickstarts digestion, helps flush out toxins and can boost metabolism. Drinking it first thing in the morning alkalises the body and supports liver function.
Image Source : Canva
Fennel Seed (Saunf) Water helps flush out toxins, improve digestion and reduce water retention. It’s especially useful for people dealing with indigestion or gas.
Image Source : Freepik
Jeera (Cumin) Water can aid in better digestion, improve metabolism and reduce acidity. It’s a common Ayurvedic remedy for bloating and detoxifying the body.
Image Source : Canva
