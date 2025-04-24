5 types of millets ideal for summer season

Pearl Millet (Bajra): Though commonly eaten in winter, when soaked or sprouted, bajra can actually cool the body in summer. It's rich in iron, fibre and antioxidants that help improve digestion and keep you energised.
Foxtail Millet (Kangni/Korra): Light and easy to digest, foxtail millet is perfect for summer meals. It helps manage blood sugar levels, supports heart health and keeps you feeling full without being heavy on the stomach.
Proso Millet (Chena): Low in fat and high in protein, proso millet is an excellent summer grain. Its light texture makes it a good substitute for rice.
Barnyard Millet (Sanwa/Jhangora): This millet is high in fibre and ideal for people with digestive issues, especially in summer when appetite reduces. It helps regulate body temperature and supports light and clean eating.
Finger Millet (Ragi): While often used in colder months, ragi can also be consumed in summer in the form of ragi malt or porridge. It cools the body when soaked or fermented and is rich in calcium and amino acids.
