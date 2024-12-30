 5 travel essentials you must carry for Kashmir trip

Warm Clothing: Pack thermal wear, woolen sweaters, gloves, and a heavy jacket to combat Kashmir's chilly weather, especially in winter.

Comfortable Footwear: Carry sturdy, waterproof boots for exploring snowy terrain or trekking in the valleys.

Sunscreen & Sunglasses: Protect your skin and eyes from harsh UV rays, as the sun can be intense at high altitudes.

Travel Documents: Keep your ID proofs, permits (if required), and tickets handy to avoid any hassles.

Reusable Water Bottle: Stay hydrated while minimizing plastic waste in the pristine environment of Kashmir.

