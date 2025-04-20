5 traditional Easter dinner recipes for a Sunday feast

Roast Leg of Lamb: A centrepiece for any Easter dinner, roast leg of lamb is rich, succulent, and full of flavour. Typically seasoned with garlic, rosemary, and olive oil, it’s roasted to perfection and served with a side of mint sauce or gravy.
Image Source : Social
Honey Glazed Ham: A sweet and savoury option, honey glazed ham is a festive addition to the Easter spread. The ham is baked with a delicious glaze made from honey, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and cloves, creating a beautiful caramelised finish.
Image Source : Social
Scalloped Potatoes: Creamy, cheesy, and buttery, scalloped potatoes are a must-have side dish. Thinly sliced potatoes are layered with a rich cream sauce, cheese, and a dash of garlic, then baked until golden and bubbly.
Image Source : Social
Spring Vegetable Medley: To add some freshness to the table, a spring vegetable medley is a great choice. Roasted carrots, asparagus, and peas bring vibrant color and a light, earthy flavor to your meal.
Image Source : Social
Hot Cross Buns: These sweet, spiced buns are traditionally enjoyed on Easter Sunday. Made with currants or raisins, they’re lightly flavoured with cinnamon and nutmeg. A cross is piped on top, symbolising the crucifixion, and they’re often served warm with butter.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 vegetarian foods that are high in Omega-3