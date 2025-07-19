5 tips to get rid of dandruff during monsoon

Keep Your Scalp Dry: Excess humidity and moisture in the monsoon create a perfect breeding ground for fungal infections that cause dandruff. Always dry your hair properly after getting wet in the rain or after washing.
Wash Hair Regularly: Frequent cleansing with anti-dandruff shampoo helps remove excess oil, dirt, and fungal buildup from the scalp. Use a mild, sulphate-free anti-dandruff shampoo with ingredients like ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, or tea tree oil.
Oil Your Hair Wisely: While oiling can nourish the scalp, over-oiling can trap dust and moisture, worsening dandruff. Use light oils like coconut or neem oil 30–60 minutes before washing, not overnight.
Use Natural Remedies: Natural antifungal ingredients can help soothe the scalp and control dandruff. Apply a yoghurt and lemon mask or a diluted apple cider vinegar rinse once a week for best results.
Avoid Sharing Combs and Towels: Dandruff can be caused by fungal infections, which can spread through shared personal items. Always use your own combs, towels, and pillowcases, especially during humid months.
