5 tips that can help you make soft rotis

Fresh, Good-Quality Atta: Fresh flour absorbs water better and has more natural gluten, which helps create soft rotis.
Knead the Dough Well: Proper kneading activates the gluten, making the dough elastic and smooth. Knead for at least 8–10 minutes, until the dough is soft and springs back slightly when pressed.
Rest the Dough: Resting the dough for 20-30 minutes allows the gluten to relax, making the dough easier to roll and the rotis softer.
Use Warm Water or Milk: Warm liquids help soften the flour faster and promote better gluten development.
Cook on a Hot Tawa: A properly heated tawa (griddle) ensures the roti cooks quickly and retains moisture inside, resulting in softness. Wait until the tawa is fully hot before placing the roti.
