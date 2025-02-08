5 tips that can help reduce eyestrain

Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, look away from your screen and focus on something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This helps reduce eye fatigue.
Blink Regularly: Blinking helps to keep your eyes moist and prevents dryness. Make a conscious effort to blink while working on your computer or reading.
Position Your Screen Correctly: Place your screen directly in front of you, at a distance of about 20-25 inches. Ensure the top of the screen is at eye level or slightly below.
Take Breaks: Take regular breaks (every 60-90 minutes) to stretch, move around and rest your eyes. Use this time to do some eye exercises or relaxation techniques.
Use Good Lighting: Ensure the room is well-lit and the lighting is not too harsh or dim. Avoid placing your computer in a position where you're facing a light source.
Next : 5 reasons why you shouldn't eat chia seeds without soaking
Click to read more..