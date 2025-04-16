5 tips that can help prevent a panic attack

Practice Deep Breathing: Panic attacks often cause rapid, shallow breathing, which increases anxiety. Slow, deep breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system which can help calm the body.
Limit Stimulants Like Caffeine and Sugar: Caffeine and sugar can mimic or worsen symptoms of anxiety, like a racing heart or jitteriness, making panic attacks more likely.
Identify and Manage Triggers: Recognising specific situations, thoughts or environments that cause anxiety gives you more control and helps you prepare or avoid them.
Mindfulness or Meditation: Mindfulness helps train your brain to stay in the present, reducing rumination and fearful “what if” thoughts that can cause panic.
Stay Physically Active: Exercise helps to reduce stress hormones and boosts mood-regulating chemicals like endorphins and serotonin which can prevent anxiety from escalating.
