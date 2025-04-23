 5 things in your kitchen that are good for your skin

5 things in your kitchen that are good for your skin

Image Source : Canva

Honey is a powerhouse for skincare. It’s a natural humectant, keeping it soft and hydrated. Its antibacterial properties also make it effective for acne-prone skin, helping to reduce breakouts and soothe inflammation.

Image Source : Canva

Turmeric is rich in curcumin which is a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help reduce acne scars, even out skin tone and bring a natural glow.

Image Source : Canva

Yoghurt contains lactic acid, a mild alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that gently exfoliates dead skin cells and helps brighten the complexion. It helps cool and soothe irritated skin.

Image Source : Canva

Cucumbers are mostly water, making them good for hydration. They help soothe puffiness, especially around the eyes and have a cooling effect that refreshes the skin.

Image Source : Canva

Oats are great for sensitive skin. They contain compounds called saponins that cleanse without stripping natural oils. Oats can soothe itching, dryness and inflammation.

Image Source : Canva

Next : 5 non-vegetarian foods that are high in Omega-3

Click to read more..