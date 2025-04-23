5 things in your kitchen that are good for your skin

Honey is a powerhouse for skincare. It’s a natural humectant, keeping it soft and hydrated. Its antibacterial properties also make it effective for acne-prone skin, helping to reduce breakouts and soothe inflammation.
Turmeric is rich in curcumin which is a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help reduce acne scars, even out skin tone and bring a natural glow.
Yoghurt contains lactic acid, a mild alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that gently exfoliates dead skin cells and helps brighten the complexion. It helps cool and soothe irritated skin.
Cucumbers are mostly water, making them good for hydration. They help soothe puffiness, especially around the eyes and have a cooling effect that refreshes the skin.
Oats are great for sensitive skin. They contain compounds called saponins that cleanse without stripping natural oils. Oats can soothe itching, dryness and inflammation.
