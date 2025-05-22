5 things happen when you consume too many tomatoes

Acid Reflux or Heartburn: Tomatoes are naturally acidic, containing citric and malic acids. Eating them in excess can trigger or worsen acid reflux and heartburn, especially in people with GERD.
Digestive Problems: Tomatoes are rich in fibre, which is good in moderation. However, excessive consumption can lead to bloating, gas or diarrhoea, particularly if your digestive system is sensitive or you're not used to a high-fibre diet.
Joint Pain or Inflammation: Some evidence suggests that tomatoes might exacerbate joint pain or inflammation in people with arthritis. This is thought to be due to solanine.
Kidney Issues: Tomatoes contain oxalates and are high in potassium. Eating too much can pose a risk for people with kidney problems, as it can lead to a buildup of potassium or contribute to kidney stone formation.
Mouth Sores or Irritation: The acidity in tomatoes can irritate the lining of your mouth, leading to sores or canker-like spots, especially if consumed raw in large amounts. This is more common in people who are prone to mouth ulcers.
