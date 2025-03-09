5 teas you can drink before sleeping to keep yourself relaxed

Chamomile tea is a natural relaxant that can help calm your mind and body before sleep. The soothing effects of this tea can help reduce anxiety and stress, thereby, making it easier to fall asleep.
Valerian root tea is a natural sedative that can help regulate your sleep patterns. Its calming effects can reduce stress and anxiety which makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.
Lavender tea is known for its calming and sedative properties which can help you relax and unwind before bed. Its sweet and floral flavour can also give you a sense of tranquillity.
Peppermint tea can help calm your mind and body before sleep by reducing stress and anxiety. Its cooling effects can also help regulate body temperature, thereby, helping you get a restful night's sleep.
Passionflower tea is a natural sedative that can help reduce anxiety and stress levels. Its calming effects can promote relaxation and makes it easier for you to fall asleep and stay asleep.
