5 tea snacks that are not unhealthy

Roasted Makhana: Light, crunchy, and packed with protein and antioxidants. Simply roast them with a pinch of salt and spices for a guilt-free snack.
Homemade Besan Chilla: A savoury gram flour pancake loaded with veggies, making it a high-protein, fiber-rich option perfect for tea time.
Sprouts Chaat: Toss some mixed sprouts with chopped veggies, lemon juice, and light spices for a crunchy, nutritious snack.
Baked Sweet Potato Fries: A healthier alternative to regular fries, baked sweet potatoes provide fiber, vitamins, and a touch of natural sweetness.
Dry fruits and Nut Mix: A combination of dried fruits and nuts provides a natural energy boost without unhealthy additives.
