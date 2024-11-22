 5 Tara Sutaria-inspired white outfits for wedding season

5 Tara Sutaria-inspired white outfits for wedding season

A classic white saree with intricate embroidery and a statement blouse, perfect for a traditional wedding.

A flowy white lehenga with delicate lace detailing for a glamorous reception look.

For a more contemporary twist, a white floral lehenga and statement accessories would make a bold statement at a cocktail party.

A white traditional ensemble is ideal for a mehendi ceremony.

A simple yet elegant white sequined lehenga can be perfect for an engagement party.

