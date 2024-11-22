5 Tara Sutaria-inspired white outfits for wedding season

A classic white saree with intricate embroidery and a statement blouse, perfect for a traditional wedding.
A flowy white lehenga with delicate lace detailing for a glamorous reception look.
For a more contemporary twist, a white floral lehenga and statement accessories would make a bold statement at a cocktail party.
A white traditional ensemble is ideal for a mehendi ceremony.
A simple yet elegant white sequined lehenga can be perfect for an engagement party.
