5 superfoods that can help you look younger

Avocado: Rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, avocado hydrates skin and reduces signs of aging by boosting collagen production.
Blueberries: Packed with antioxidants, they fight free radicals and help maintain youthful, glowing skin.
Walnuts: High in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts improve skin elasticity and keep wrinkles at bay.
Spinach: Loaded with vitamin C and iron, spinach enhances skin repair and promotes a radiant complexion.
Dark Chocolate: Contains flavonoids that protect skin from UV damage and improve hydration for a youthful glow.
