 5 steps to provide first aid for a stab wound

5 steps to provide first aid for a stab wound

Image Source : Social

Ensure Safety: Check the scene for danger and wear gloves if available to protect yourself and the victim.

Image Source : Social

Call for Help: Dial emergency services immediately for professional medical assistance.

Image Source : Social

Do Not Remove the Object: If the object is still in the wound, leave it in place to avoid worsening the injury.

Image Source : Social

Apply Pressure Around the Wound: Use a clean cloth or dressing to apply gentle pressure around (not on) the object to control bleeding.

Image Source : Social

Keep the Victim Calm: Help the victim stay still and calm. Lay them down if possible and monitor for signs of shock, like pale skin or confusion.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 South Indian millet dishes that are gluten-free

Click to read more..