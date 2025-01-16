5 steps to provide first aid for a stab wound

Ensure Safety: Check the scene for danger and wear gloves if available to protect yourself and the victim.
Call for Help: Dial emergency services immediately for professional medical assistance.
Do Not Remove the Object: If the object is still in the wound, leave it in place to avoid worsening the injury.
Apply Pressure Around the Wound: Use a clean cloth or dressing to apply gentle pressure around (not on) the object to control bleeding.
Keep the Victim Calm: Help the victim stay still and calm. Lay them down if possible and monitor for signs of shock, like pale skin or confusion.
