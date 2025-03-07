5 simple and sustainable ways to keep your home cool without an AC

Natural Ventilation: Open windows and doors on opposite sides of your home to create a cross breeze, allowing hot air to leave and cool air to enter.
Shading Techniques: Close curtains, blinds or awnings during the hottest parts of the day to block direct sunlight. You can also plant trees or install shades on windows to reduce heat gain.
Cooling Colours: Use light-coloured paints, curtains and furniture to reflect sunlight and heat. Dark colours absorb heat which makes your home warmer.
Cooling Plants: Certain plants like peace lilies, spider plants and aloe vera release moisture into the air, cooling your home naturally. Place them in strategic locations to maximize their cooling effect.
Insulation: Ensure your home is well-insulated to prevent heat from entering. Check for gaps and cracks in walls, floors and ceilings and seal them.
