5 side effects of quitting rice and roti

Digestive Troubles: When you stop eating rice or roti, it can cause digestive problems. This happens because rice and roti have dietary fibre which improves digestion and aids in bowel movement.
Low on Energy: When you don't eat rice or roti, you might have low energy levels. This is because both, rice and roti are good sources of carbohydrates which give you energy.
Cravings: When your body doesn't get the required amounts of carbohydrates, it can increase your cravings for foods that are high in sugar, thereby increasing your calorie intake.
Muscle Loss: When you don't consume carbohydrates, your body might start to break down muscles for energy and this can be extremely bad for your health.
Nutritional Deficiency: When you remove roti and rice from your diet, it can lead to nutritional deficiencies which eventually affects your overall health.
