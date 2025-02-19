5 side effects of pineapple juice

One of the main side effects is that it can cause irritation or inflammation in the mouth and throat due to its high acidity levels. This can be particularly problematic for individuals with sensitive teeth or those who suffer from acid reflux.
Additionally, excessive consumption of pineapple juice can lead to stomach discomfort, bloating, and diarrhoea due to its high fibre content.
It can also cause an increase in blood sugar levels, making it unsuitable for people with diabetes.
Another potential side effect of pineapple juice is the development of skin rashes or hives, especially in individuals allergic to certain enzymes present in the fruit.
Lastly, consuming large amounts of pineapple juice can also lead to tooth decay and erosion of tooth enamel due to its high sugar and acid content.
