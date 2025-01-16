5 side effects of eating too much eggs

Eggs contain high levels of cholesterol, and excessive consumption can lead to an imbalance in cholesterol levels, which can put a strain on the heart and increase the risk of heart disease.
It can also lead to weight gain as eggs are high in calories and can contribute to an unhealthy calorie intake if consumed in excess.
Additionally, consuming too many eggs can cause digestive issues such as bloating, flatulence, and diarrhoea due to the high fat content.
Another potential side effect is an increased risk of developing kidney problems due to the high levels of protein found in eggs.
Lastly, consuming too many eggs can also increase the risk of developing allergies, especially in young children, as their immune systems are still developing.
