5 side effects of eating too many pistachios

One of the most common side effects is weight gain, as pistachios are a calorie-dense food and consuming too many can lead to an increase in overall calorie intake.
Additionally, excessive consumption of pistachios can also lead to digestive issues such as bloating, stomach pain, and diarrhoea.
The high levels of sodium in pistachios can also contribute to high blood pressure and water retention.
Another potential side effect is allergic reactions, as some people may be sensitive to the proteins found in pistachios and experience symptoms like itching, hives, or even anaphylaxis.
Lastly, consuming too many pistachios can also lead to dental problems as they are sticky food that can get stuck in between teeth and contribute to tooth decay.
