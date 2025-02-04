 5 side effects of eating sapodilla (chikoo)

Sapodilla, also known as chikoo can increase the sugar level. That is why diabetics should completely avoid eating Sapodilla.

If you have allergies, avoid eating Sapodilla. Some people are even allergic to eating Sapodilla.

Eating too much sapodilla can also put pressure on our digestive system. Due to this digestive problems can also increase.

Eating Sapodilla sometimes leads to obesity. Consuming Sapodilla in large quantities helps in weight gain.

If you ever eat raw chikoo, it makes your mouth taste bitter because it contains a lot of latex and tannin.

