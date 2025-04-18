5 side effects of drinking beverages from paper cups

Firstly, paper cups are often lined with a plastic coating to prevent leaks, which may contain harmful chemicals such as BPA that can leach into the drink and potentially disrupt hormones.
Secondly, constantly using disposable paper cups contributes to the growing issue of waste and pollution, as they cannot be recycled easily due to the plastic lining.
Thirdly, the rough texture of paper cups can cause irritation and cuts in the mouth, especially if one is drinking hot beverages.
Additionally, paper cups do not retain heat well, leading to the risk of burns while holding or drinking from them.
Finally, the use of paper cups can also impact the taste of the beverage, as the paper and plastic lining may alter the flavour and aroma of the drink.
