 5 side effects of drinking beverages from paper cups

5 side effects of drinking beverages from paper cups

Image Source : Social

Firstly, paper cups are often lined with a plastic coating to prevent leaks, which may contain harmful chemicals such as BPA that can leach into the drink and potentially disrupt hormones.

Image Source : Social

Secondly, constantly using disposable paper cups contributes to the growing issue of waste and pollution, as they cannot be recycled easily due to the plastic lining.

Image Source : Social

Thirdly, the rough texture of paper cups can cause irritation and cuts in the mouth, especially if one is drinking hot beverages.

Image Source : Social

Additionally, paper cups do not retain heat well, leading to the risk of burns while holding or drinking from them.

Image Source : Social

Finally, the use of paper cups can also impact the taste of the beverage, as the paper and plastic lining may alter the flavour and aroma of the drink.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 types of morning detox water

Click to read more..