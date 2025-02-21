5 side effects of buttermilk you must know

Digestive Issues: Buttermilk contains lactose which can be difficult for some people to digest. This can lead to symptoms like bloating, gas, diarrhoea and stomach cramps.
Allergic Reactions: Some people may be allergic to milk proteins like casein or whey which are present in buttermilk. This can cause symptoms like hives, itching, swelling and difficulty breathing.
Acid Reflux: Buttermilk is acidic in nature which can trigger acid reflux in some people. This can cause symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation and difficulty swallowing.
Weight Gain: Buttermilk is high in calories and fat which can contribute to weight gain if consumed excessively. This can be particularly problematic for individuals who are trying to manage their weight.
Calcium Overload: Buttermilk is rich in calcium which can be beneficial for bone health. However, excessive consumption can lead to an overload of calcium in the body causing symptoms like kidney stone formation, joint pain and hardening of arteries.
