5 scrumptious Christmas cakes to savour this festive season

Classic Fruit Cake: A rich, moist cake packed with dried fruits, nuts, and spices, often soaked in rum or brandy for extra flavor. A holiday classic!
Gingerbread Cake: With its warm, spiced aroma, gingerbread cake is perfect for those who love a combination of molasses, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves.
Yule Log (Buche de Noel): A chocolate sponge rolled with creamy filling and decorated to resemble a log, this show-stopping cake adds a festive touch to any table.
Red Velvet Cake: A velvety soft cake with a hint of cocoa and vibrant red colour, often paired with a creamy cream cheese frosting, ideal for a festive treat.
Snowy Coconut Cake: A soft vanilla cake coated with a snowy layer of shredded coconut, offering a light, tropical twist to your Christmas dessert spread.
