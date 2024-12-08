5 root vegetables that will keep your body warm in winter

Sweet Potatoes: Packed with complex carbs and beta-carotene, sweet potatoes provide energy and help retain body warmth.
Turnips: Rich in fiber and vitamin C, turnips boost digestion and provide lasting warmth.
Carrots: High in antioxidants and vitamin A, carrots support immunity and keep your body cozy during chilly days.
Radishes: Spicy and tangy, radishes enhance metabolism, generating natural heat for your body.
Beets: These vibrant roots improve blood circulation, ensuring your body stays warm and energized.
