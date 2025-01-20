 5 regal emerald necklaces owned by Nita Ambani

5 regal emerald necklaces owned by Nita Ambani

Image Source : Social

This emerald diamond necklace of Nita Ambani cost between Rs 400 and 500 crores

Image Source : Social

Nita Ambani stole all the limelight at Trump's dinner with her stunning 200-year-old Indian emerald pendant.

Image Source : Social

Each necklace is a testament to Nita Ambani's impeccable style and her love for statement pieces.

Image Source : Social

This showcases a large oval-shaped emerald set in a delicate diamond-encrusted chain.

Image Source : Social

This necklace features a striking pear-shaped emerald surrounded by a cluster of diamonds.

Image Source : Social

Next : 7 ways to treat acne from the root naturally

Click to read more..