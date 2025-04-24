5 refreshing chutney recipes to cool you down this summer

Mint-Coriander Chutney: Blend fresh mint, coriander leaves, green chilli, lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and a bit of yoghurt for a creamy twist. Perfect with grilled snacks or as a sandwich spread.
Image Source : Social
Raw Mango Chutney (Kacche Aam ki Chutney): Raw mangoes, mint, green chilli, cumin, and jaggery come together for a lip-smacking chutney that pairs beautifully with rice or parathas.
Image Source : Social
Coconut Chutney: Grated coconut, green chilli, ginger, and roasted chana dal blended with a touch of yoghurt or water—finished with a classic South Indian tadka. Chill it before serving!
Image Source : Social
Tomato & Basil Chutney: Ripe tomatoes, garlic, basil leaves, and a splash of balsamic vinegar make this chutney bright and refreshing. Serve it chilled with crackers or grilled veggies.
Image Source : Social
Cucumber-Yoghurt Chutney: Grated cucumber, thick yoghurt, mint, and a dash of black salt—cool, hydrating, and super soothing. Great with spicy rice dishes or as a dip!
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 easy, delicious breakfast ideas under 200 calories