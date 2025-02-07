5 reasons why you shouldn't eat chia seeds without soaking

Digestive Issues: If chia seeds is not soaked beforehand, it can absorb water in the digestive system, leading to constipation, bloating and gas.
Nutrient Absorption: Soaking chia seeds helps activate enzymes that break down phytic acid which is a compound that prevents nutrient absorption. Soaking helps ensure you get the most nutritional benefits.
Gel-Like Texture: Chia seeds can form a gel-like texture when soaked, making them easier to digest and allowing nutrients to be absorbed more efficiently.
Prevents Intestinal Blockage: Eating dry chia seeds can cause them to expand in the intestines, potentially leading to blockages. This risk is reduced when you soak the seeds.
Increased Bioavailability: Soaking chia seeds increases the bioavailability of nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fibre, thereby, making them more easily absorbed by the body.
