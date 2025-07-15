5 reasons why you should start your day with warm water

Aids Digestion: Warm water stimulates the digestive system and helps break down food more efficiently. It can also improve bowel movements, helping to prevent constipation and bloating.
Flushes Out Toxins: Drinking warm water increases body temperature slightly, which promotes sweating and the flushing out of toxins through urine and sweat.
Better Blood Circulation: Warm water helps expand blood vessels, improving blood flow throughout the body. Better circulation can improve heart health and provide more oxygen to important organs.
Soothes Nervous System: Drinking warm water has a calming effect on the central nervous system. It can reduce stress and anxiety levels, helping you start your day in a more relaxed state of mind.
Hydrates After Hours of Fasting: After 6–8 hours of sleep, your body is naturally dehydrated. Drinking warm water rehydrates you gently, jumpstarting organ function and helping nutrients travel more effectively.
