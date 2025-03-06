5 reasons why you should start your day with ghee shots

Boosts Energy: Ghee is a rich source of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are easily absorbed by the body and can provide a quick energy boost. Starting your day with a ghee shot can also help kickstart your metabolism.
Reduces Inflammation: Ghee has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to a range of health problems.
Supports Digestive Health: Ghee contains butyric acid which is a short-chain fatty acid that can help support the health of the gut lining and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.
Promotes Healthy Skin: Ghee is rich in fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K, which are important for healthy skin. Taking a ghee shot in the morning can help you get healthy skin.
Supports Immune Function: Ghee contains conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) which is a fatty acid that has been shown to benefit the immune system. Taking a ghee shot in the morning can help support immune function.
