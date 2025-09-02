5 reasons why you should soak your dates in milk overnight

Boosts Energy: Dates soaked in milk can give you natural sugars and protein, making them an excellent energy-boosting drink for the morning.
Image Source : Canva
Improves Digestion: The fibre in dates in combination with the probiotics in the milk helps ease constipation and supports gut health.
Image Source : Canva
Strengthens Bones: Dates are rich in calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, which when paired with milk, improves bone strength.
Image Source : Canva
Boosts Iron Absorption: Dates are high in iron and soaking them in milk improves absorption, reducing the risk of anaemia.
Image Source : Canva
Boosts Immunity: Dates are loaded with antioxidants while milk has protein and vitamins, making this combo great for immunity.
Image Source : Canva
Next : BB19’s Tanya Mittal stuns in sarees: Looks you just can’t miss