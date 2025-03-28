5 reasons why you should eat pomegranate with curd

Boosts Digestion: Pomegranate seeds have fibre and antioxidants that can help regulate bowel movements and prevent digestive disorders. When combined with curd which contains probiotics, the digestive benefits are enhanced, thereby, promoting a healthy gut.
May Help Reduce Inflammation: Pomegranate seeds contain anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the body. Curd contains anti-inflammatory compounds like conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) which can help reduce inflammation and promote overall health.
Promotes Healthy Skin: Pomegranate seeds contain antioxidants and vitamins that can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. Curd contains lactic acid which can help promote skin health and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Enhances Nutrient Absorption: The antioxidants and vitamins present in pomegranate seeds can help increase the absorption of nutrients from curd including calcium, protein and vitamins. This combination can help improve overall health and well-being.
Supports Immune Function: Pomegranate seeds contain vitamin C which can help boost the immune system. Curd contains probiotics which can help support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, thereby, promoting a healthy immune system.
