5 reasons why you should add soaked almonds to your diet

Improved Digestion: Soaking almonds helps to activate enzymes, thereby, making them easier to digest. This helps unlock nutrients and reduces digestive discomfort.
Boosts Heart Health: Soaked almonds are rich in monounsaturated fats, which help lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Supports Bone Health: Almonds are rich in magnesium, copper and phosphorus which are essential minerals for bone health. Soaking almonds improves the absorption of these minerals.
Rich in Antioxidants: Soaked almonds have antioxidants like vitamin E, which helps protect cells from damage, reduce inflammation and promote overall well-being.
Manage Blood Sugar: Soaked almonds have fibre, protein and healthy fats, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
