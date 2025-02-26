5 reasons why yoghurt should be on your everyday diet

Gut Health: Yoghurt contains live and active cultures which are beneficial bacteria that can help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. A healthy gut microbiome is important for a strong immune system, proper digestion and even mental health.
Weight Management: Yoghurt is high in protein which can help keep you feeling full and satisfied, reducing the chances of overeating. Also, some studies have shown that yoghurt can help with weight loss and maintenance.
Blood Pressure: Regular consumption of yoghurt has been shown to help lower blood pressure in people with hypertension. This is likely due to the potassium content in yoghurt which can help counteract the effects of sodium.
Immune System: The probiotics present in yoghurt can help stimulate the immune system, increasing the production of antibodies and activating immune cells. This can help protect against infections and diseases.
Healthy Skin: Yoghurt contains lactic acid which can help gently exfoliate the skin and promote healthy skin cell growth. Also, the probiotics in yoghurt can help reduce inflammation and improve skin health.
