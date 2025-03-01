5 reasons why seeds should be a part of your diet

Supports Heart Health: Many seeds, such as flaxseeds, chia seeds and hemp seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Image Source : Freepik
May Help Regulate Blood Sugar: Some seeds such as fenugreek seeds and flaxseeds have been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
Image Source : Freepik
Supports Digestive Health: Seeds are a rich source of dietary fibre which can help improve digestive health, prevent constipation and support healthy gut bacteria.
Image Source : Freepik
Supports Bone Health: Seeds are a rich source of minerals like calcium, magnesium and phosphorus which are essential for maintaining strong bones and preventing osteoporosis.
Image Source : Pexels
May Help Support Weight Loss: Some seeds such as chia seeds and flaxseeds are high in fibre and protein which can help promote feelings of fullness and support weight loss.
Image Source : Freepik
