5 reasons why momos are a healthy snack

Steamed Preparation: Traditional momos are steamed and not deep-fried, which reduces their calorie and fat content. Steaming helps preserve nutrients in the filling while keeping the snack light compared to fried foods.
Image Source : Canva
Rich in Vegetables: Veg momos usually have cabbage, carrots, onions, spinach and other veggies. These ingredients give you essential vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, thereby, helping improve digestion, immunity and overall health.
Image Source : Canva
High in Protein (with Non-Veg Fillings): Chicken, paneer or tofu momos are a good source of protein, which is important for several functions in your body. Choosing momos with healthy protein fillings makes them a good and balanced snack.
Image Source : Canva
Portion Control: Momos are usually small and bite-sized, which naturally helps in portion control. Eating a set number of momos (say 4-6) can satisfy hunger without leading to overeating.
Image Source : Canva
Low in Processed Ingredients: Homemade or authentic momos have little to no processed ingredients. This makes it a more wholesome snack choice compared to highly processed junk foods.
Image Source : Canva
Next : 5 easy home remedies for dandruff