5 reasons why lychee should be part of your summer diet

Rich in Vitamin C: Lychee is packed with vitamin C, which boosts immunity and helps the body fight off common summer infections. Just a handful of lychees can fulfill your daily vitamin C requirement.
Natural Energy Booster: Lychee contains natural sugars like glucose and fructose that provide a quick and healthy energy boost, ideal for overcoming summer fatigue and staying active in the heat.
Good for Skin Health: The vitamins and antioxidants in lychee help maintain glowing skin. It can reduce signs of sun damage, prevent acne and improve overall skin texture, making it a natural beauty enhancer for summer.
Healthy Digestion: Lychee is a good source of dietary fibre which helps in digestion and prevents constipation.
Packed with Antioxidants: Rich in antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids, lychee helps fight oxidative stress caused by sun exposure and pollution.
