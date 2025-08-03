5 reasons why chamomile tea should be a part of your routine

Promotes Better Sleep: Chamomile has mild sedative properties that help relax the nervous system, making it easier to fall asleep and improving overall sleep quality.
Reduces Stress and Anxiety: The natural compounds in chamomile help calm the mind and body, reducing symptoms of anxiety and emotional stress.
Eases Menstrual Discomfort: The anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects of chamomile can help reduce menstrual cramps and discomfort during periods.
Improves Skin Health: Rich in antioxidants, chamomile can help clear skin issues by fighting free radicals and reducing inflammation from within.
May Help Lower Blood Sugar: Some studies suggest chamomile tea can help in managing blood sugar levels, making it a good option for people with or at risk for diabetes.
