5 protein-rich chillas for a healthy snack

Moong Dal Chilla: Packed with plant-based protein from yellow moong dal, this savory pancake is light yet filling.
Chickpea Flour Chilla (Besan Chilla): A classic choice, besan (chickpea flour) is loaded with protein, fiber, and essential minerals.
Oats and Paneer Chilla: Oats combined with paneer (cottage cheese) create a crunchy, protein-packed snack that's both satisfying and nutritious.
Methi (Fenugreek) Chilla: Rich in protein and iron, methi leaves boost the nutritional value of this flavorful, green chilla.
Lentil and Spinach Chilla: A nutrient-dense combo of lentils and spinach delivers a high-protein snack with plenty of vitamins and minerals.
