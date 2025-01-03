5 post-dinner rituals that can help in proper digestion

Short Walk: Try to go for a walk for 10-15 minute walk. Doing this can help move the food through the digestive tract, thereby reducing bloating and improving digestion.
Stretching: After you're done with dinner, try to perform some gentle yoga poses. This can help to improve your digestion and reduce the chances of bloating.
Fennel Seeds: This spice is known to have enzymes that help to improve digestion. When you chew this after your meals, it can prevent bloating.
Warm Water or Herbal Tea: Drinking warm water or herbal teas like ginger, peppermint or chamomile can help to relax the digestive muscles, thereby, improving your digestion.
Probiotics: You can consume probiotic yoghurt or kefir after your dinner. This increases the good gut bacteria which helps to improve your digestion.
