5 popular Korean dishes that you must try

Kimchi – A staple in Korean cuisine, this spicy, fermented cabbage dish is a flavorful side that accompanies nearly every meal.

Bibimbap – A hearty rice bowl topped with sautéed vegetables, a fried egg, and spicy gochujang sauce, perfect for mixing together!

Bulgogi – Marinated, grilled beef that’s tender and full of smoky, sweet flavours, usually served with rice and side dishes.

Tteokbokki – Chewy rice cakes simmered in a sweet and spicy sauce, often enjoyed as a street food snack.

Samgyeopsal – Grilled pork belly slices served with lettuce wraps, garlic, and ssamjang (a thick paste), making for a fun, interactive meal.

