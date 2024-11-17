5 popular Korean dishes that you must try

Kimchi – A staple in Korean cuisine, this spicy, fermented cabbage dish is a flavorful side that accompanies nearly every meal.
Image Source : Social
Bibimbap – A hearty rice bowl topped with sautéed vegetables, a fried egg, and spicy gochujang sauce, perfect for mixing together!
Image Source : Social
Bulgogi – Marinated, grilled beef that’s tender and full of smoky, sweet flavours, usually served with rice and side dishes.
Image Source : Social
Tteokbokki – Chewy rice cakes simmered in a sweet and spicy sauce, often enjoyed as a street food snack.
Image Source : Social
Samgyeopsal – Grilled pork belly slices served with lettuce wraps, garlic, and ssamjang (a thick paste), making for a fun, interactive meal.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 easy hand exercises to do while walking