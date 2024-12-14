 5 places in Kashmir to experience snowfall

Gulmarg: Known as the "Meadow of Flowers," Gulmarg transforms into a winter wonderland. Enjoy skiing, gondola rides, and breathtaking snow-covered landscapes.

Pahalgam: This serene valley becomes magical during snowfall. Perfect for cosy walks along the Lidder River and sledding adventures.

Sonamarg: Aptly named the "Meadow of Gold," Sonamarg is a must-visit for its pristine white snowfields and alpine views.

Srinagar: Witness Dal Lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Houseboats offer a unique, dreamy stay amid the winter chill.

Yusmarg: A lesser-known gem, Yusmarg is ideal for those seeking tranquility. The snow-blanketed meadows here are enchanting.

