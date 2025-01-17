5 personal hygiene tips everyone must follow

Wash Your Hands Frequently: Clean hands prevent the spread of germs. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds or hand sanitizer when on the go.
Brush and Floss Daily: Maintain oral hygiene by brushing twice a day and flossing to prevent bad breath and tooth decay.
Shower Regularly: Bath daily to remove sweat, dirt, and bacteria, keeping your skin fresh and healthy.
Trim Your Nails: Keep nails clean and trimmed to avoid dirt and bacteria buildup, preventing infections.
Change Clothes Daily: Always wear clean clothes, especially underwear and socks, to avoid odor and skin issues.
