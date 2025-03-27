5 nuts that are good for your hair

Pistachios are rich in biotin which is a vitamin B-complex that plays a crucial role in hair growth. They also contain vitamin E which helps to nourish and protect the hair follicles. Eating pistachios regularly can help to promote hair growth and improve the overall health of the hair.
Image Source : Canva
Almonds are rich in magnesium which is important for hair growth. They also contain vitamin E which helps to nourish and protect the hair follicles. Soaking almonds in water and making a paste to apply to the hair can help promote hair growth and reduce dandruff.
Image Source : Canva
Walnuts are rich in biotin which has vitamin B-complex. They also contain copper which helps to produce melanin, the pigment responsible for hair colour. Eating walnuts regularly can help to promote hair growth and improve the overall health of the hair.
Image Source : Canva
Pecans are rich in zinc essential mineral that helps to regulate hair growth. They also contain vitamin E which helps to nourish and protect the hair follicles. Eating pecans regularly can help in hair growth and improve hair health.
Image Source : Canva
Brazil nuts are rich in selenium, a mineral that helps to protect the hair follicles from damage. They also contain copper which helps to produce melanin, the pigment responsible for hair colour.
Image Source : Canva
Next : Bael juice vs Sugarcane juice: Which one is healthier for weight loss?