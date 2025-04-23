5 non-vegetarian foods that are high in Omega-3

Salmon: A go-to source of Omega-3s—rich, flavourful, and super healthy. Especially wild-caught!
Mackerel: This oily fish is loaded with Omega-3s and also high in vitamin D and B12.
Sardines: Tiny but mighty! These little fish are packed with nutrients and healthy fats.
Anchovies: Small, salty, and perfect on pizzas—plus they’re a great source of Omega-3.
Tuna (especially Bluefin): A lean protein with a decent Omega-3 punch. Just watch for mercury levels.
