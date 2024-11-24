 5 morning habits to boost Happy Hormones

Start with Sunshine: Spend 10–15 minutes in natural sunlight to boost serotonin, the "feel-good" hormone.

Move Your Body: Engage in light exercise or yoga to release endorphins and dopamine for an energetic start.

Mindful Breathing: Practice deep breathing or meditation to lower cortisol and enhance oxytocin levels.

Enjoy a Mood-Boosting Breakfast: Eat foods rich in omega-3s (like walnuts) and tryptophan (like eggs or bananas) to fuel happy hormone production.

Set a Gratitude Intention: Write or think of three things you’re grateful for to kickstart your day with dopamine-fueled positivity.

