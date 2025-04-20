5 mistakes to avoid while applying winged eyeliner

Skipping the Prep: Don't skip priming your eyelids. Oil, sweat, and creases can make eyeliner smudge or fade, so set your lid with a primer or eyeshadow before applying.
Overdrawing the Wing: A dramatic wing is great, but going too far out can make your eyes look uneven. Keep the wing in proportion to your eye shape for a more flattering look.
Using the Wrong Formula: Gel or liquid eyeliner is key for a precise wing, but using a pencil can lead to smudging and uneven lines. Stick to products designed for sharp definition.
Rushing the Process: Precision is key. Take your time when drawing the wing, starting with small strokes, and build the shape gradually instead of trying to do it in one swipe.
Forgetting to Set: Even if you use a waterproof eyeliner, it’s still helpful to set the look with a matching eyeshadow or translucent powder to ensure longevity throughout the day.
