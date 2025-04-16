5 light breakfast recipes for a healthy summer morning

Poha with Veggies: This fluffy flattened rice dish is a summer staple. Tossed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, peas, carrots, and a squeeze of lemon—it’s light, filling, and easy on the stomach.
Image Source : Social
Moong Dal Cheela: These savoury pancakes made with protein-rich moong dal are perfect for hot mornings. Add chopped onions, green chillies, and coriander for extra flavour. Serve with mint chutney!
Image Source : Social
Curd Rice with a Twist: Cool and creamy, curd rice is a South Indian comfort food. Mix in grated cucumber and pomegranate seeds for a refreshing crunch. It's hydrating and gut-friendly.
Image Source : Social
Fruit & Yoghurt Parfait with a Desi Spin: Layer Greek yoghurt with chopped mangoes, papaya, bananas, and a sprinkle of roasted murmura (puffed rice) or granola. Add a dash of cardamom for that Indian touch.
Image Source : Social
Rava Upma: A lightly spiced semolina dish cooked with veggies like carrots, beans, and peas. It's quick to make and easy to digest—great with a spoon of coconut chutney.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 benefits of drinking kanji every day