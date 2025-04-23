5 lesser known facts about Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

Ancient shepherd origins: The name Pahalgam means "village of shepherds", and the area was originally inhabited by nomadic herders known as Gujjars and Bakarwals.
Betaab valley got its name from Bollywood: The picturesque Betaab Valley near Pahalgam was named after the 1983 Bollywood film Betaab, which was shot there.
A gateway to the Amarnath Yatra: Pahalgam serves as a base camp for one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages, the Amarnath Yatra, attracting thousands of devotees each year.
Mini Switzerland of India: Aru Valley near Pahalgam is often referred to as a "mini Switzerland" due to its rolling meadows and alpine beauty, but it's still a peaceful, less-crowded gem.
Glacially carved valleys: Pahalgam's dramatic landscape, including Lidder Valley, was carved out by glaciers during the Ice Age, giving it its iconic U-shape and lush surroundings.
