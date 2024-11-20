 5 indoor plants that will keep you safe from air pollution

5 indoor plants that will keep you safe from air pollution

Image Source : Freepik

Spider plants are effective in removing harmful pollutants from the air. It is an ideal plant for kitchens or bathrooms.

Image Source : Social

Snake Plants can release oxygen at night, making it a great addition to your bedroom for a restful night's sleep amid pollution.

Image Source : Social

The Peace Lily is also an efficient air purifier. It is an ideal plant for offices or other rooms with minimal natural light.

Image Source : Social

The Bamboo Palm helps to regulate humidity levels. It is also effective in reducing allergens in the air.

Image Source : Social

English Ivy can reduce airborne mould spores. It is a great choice for those with allergies or asthma.

Image Source : Social

Next : 6 side effects of adding too much turmeric to your food

Click to read more..