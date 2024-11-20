5 indoor plants that will keep you safe from air pollution

Spider plants are effective in removing harmful pollutants from the air. It is an ideal plant for kitchens or bathrooms.
Snake Plants can release oxygen at night, making it a great addition to your bedroom for a restful night's sleep amid pollution.
The Peace Lily is also an efficient air purifier. It is an ideal plant for offices or other rooms with minimal natural light.
The Bamboo Palm helps to regulate humidity levels. It is also effective in reducing allergens in the air.
English Ivy can reduce airborne mould spores. It is a great choice for those with allergies or asthma.
